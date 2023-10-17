‘In case anyone…’: Lance Bass spills on holding up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game amid Swift's relationship buzz

In a recent NFL game, Lance Bass, the well-known member of the boy band NSYNC, found himself at the center of attention when the stadium's jumbotron suddenly turned its gaze toward him while playing his band's iconic hit, "Bye Bye Bye." Rather than let the moment pass quietly, Bass, with his signature humor, decided to have a bit of fun. Seated in the stands, he hoisted a handwritten sign that playfully declared, "NOT TAYLOR SWIFT ," all while enthusiastically waving to the cheering crowd. And in the age of viral moments and social media, his antics did not go unnoticed.

Post him holding up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game, Bass took to Instagram to share the video of this memorable incident, accompanied by a witty caption: "In case anyone was confused," he wrote, along with hashtags like #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo, #GoChargers, and of course, #NotTaylorSwift.

This humorous episode is just the latest in a series of Taylor Swift-related moments involving Lance Bass. Swift, herself a fixture at sports events to support her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has been seen at Kansas City Chiefs games. Their growing relationship is being closely followed by fans and the media. In addition to their appearances together, the couple was recently spotted holding hands after a night out in New York City, following their surprise joint appearances on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Fans flooded the comments section of his Instagram post with remarks such as "Honestly, I'd be more excited to see Lance than Taylor herself" and "We adore a man with a great sense of humor."

Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour was released on October 13, 2023, and has reportedly already set a box office record for concert movies. As per the reports, in its opening weekend, the film raked in about USD 96 million in the box office in the United States and Canada alone.

Additionally, the concert film will be shown in thousands of movie theaters throughout the country as per the official schedule. Interestingly, reports suggest that it will play at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at every AMC theater location in the U.S.

