In Photos: Fallout the video game is now a TV series, explore new pics released ahead of April 2024 release

Video game adaptations are getting a resurgence as of late, and the next game to jump on this game-to-screen adaptation trend is none other than the sci-fi hit Fallout.

While most video game adaptations fail to translate well onto the screen, with the exception of this year's The Last of US , with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Roy at the helm, with their experience of making Westworld, the chances look suitable for Fallout. Here is the first look at the upcoming series, sourced from Variety.

What will the Fallout series be about?

Fallout is one of the most popular game series all around the world. It was first released in 1997 and has been a big hit among fans. The series will look at a post-apocalyptic world where a nuclear war breaks out in 2077.

The series then takes a time jump of 219 years, where we will follow the story of Lucy, played by Ella Purnell of the Yellowjackets fame, who has lived her entire life in an underground vault. When she finally gets out of that vault, it's to find the planet overrun with giant insects, mutant animals, and some gunsling survivors straight out of the old west.

The show is also going to have a political commentary running through it as well, what with Lucy being one of the affluent ones to have survived the apocalypse in the safe haven, but when she escapes that and is thrust into a Darwinian world which focuses on the survival of the fittest, it makes for some interesting political commentary.

Can Fallout be another video game adaptation that’s a success?

Fallout is turning out to be another video game adaptation that can turn into a successful franchise. Earlier this year, The Last Of Us achieved that feat with a successful transition from video game to the screen, and Fallout expects similar success.

With Jonathan Nolan, who is also the brother and co-collaborator of Christopher Nolan on many of his films, and Lisa Roy, both of whom were behind HBO's hit sci-fi series Westworld's success, it seems pretty likely that Fallout will turn out well.

With another hit in Fallout, Amazon Prime Video cleared the stigma associated with video game adaptations and ushered in a new era of quality video game stories translated to the screen.

