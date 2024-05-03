John Walsh Returns For In Pursuit with John Walsh Season 5

John Walsh is making his return to television for the fifth season of In Pursuit with John Walsh, the series where the legendary victims' rights advocate tracks down dangerous fugitives and helps in the search for missing children. This season's premiere episode brings focus to the case of Larry Hicks, a 47-year-old fugitive wanted for the 2022 murder of a woman in Plattsburgh, New York. The first episode, titled Road Trip Killer, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 8. An exclusive preview clip has been released to give viewers a glimpse of the gripping stories and intense investigations that are part of this season.

In Pursuit with John Walsh returns

John Walsh, the tireless victims' rights advocate, is back for another season of In Pursuit with John Walsh. The show, premiering on May 8th, follows John and his son Callahan as they work to bring fugitives to justice, reunite missing children with their families, and empower the public to advocate for a stronger criminal justice system.

Callahan Walsh, John's son and co-host, travels to Texas to highlight the capture of fugitive Steven Leifeste, who was apprehended by authorities on January 26, 2024, in Moore. Leifeste faces multiple charges, including sexual assault of a minor under 17. The season premiere, titled Road Trip Killer, will focus on the ongoing search for 47-year-old Larry Hicks, wanted for the 2022 murder of a woman in Plattsburgh, New York.

This season promises to be as impactful as ever. In Pursuit with John Walsh will delve into the unsolved murder of a beloved family man in Florida, expose an online predator targeting victims on social media, and track down an alleged cryptocurrency con artist on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The show doesn't shy away from difficult topics either. John Walsh and his crew will also bring attention to the gun violence epidemic plaguing Chicago by examining the unsolved killings of two men.

A lifelong mission driven by personal tragedy

John Walsh's mission to capture fugitives and find missing children has personal roots. In 1981, his six-year-old son Adam was kidnapped from a Sears store in Hollywood, Florida, and his remains were found two weeks later. The case remained unsolved until 2008 when Ottis Toole, a convicted serial killer, was named as Adam's murderer. Although Toole confessed, he died in prison before he could be brought to justice.

Despite the tragedy, Walsh has dedicated his life to helping others, and through In Pursuit, he continues to inspire audiences to take action. The new season promises to deliver compelling stories that drive public awareness and assist in the pursuit of justice.

In Pursuit with John Walsh has a proven track record of success. According to the Investigation Discovery (ID) channel, the show has been instrumental in capturing over 50 fugitives and reuniting numerous missing children with their families.

Season 5 of In Pursuit with John Walsh premieres on Wednesday, May 8th at 10/9c on ID. Don't miss out as John Walsh and his son continue their fight for justice.

