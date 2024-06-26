'In The Middle Of That': Edward Bluemel Talks About My Lady Jane's Similarities With Bridgerton And Game Of Thrones

Bridgeton and Game of Thrones are one of the most hit series that have garnered global success. Both are periodical dramas, where one mostly talks about love stories filled with twists and turns and the other one is full of dirty family politics.

It seems that the audience will get a taste of both storylines in one as the new Prime Video show titled My Lady Jane has elements from both series’ storylines. The star of the new show, Edward Bluemel recently spoke about the similarities between the aforementioned period dramas.

Edward Bluemel talks about the similarities between the three shows

During his interview with the Times Entertainment, he was asked how his new series will make space for itself as the hit series Bridgerton and Game Of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon are reigning currently with the release of their latest seasons.

He said, “Well, I think if you take something like 'Bridgerton' and something like 'Game of Thrones,' this is somewhere exactly in the middle of that.”

The actor added that his new series falls exactly in the middle of that and it imbibes the elements of the two shows. He continued, “You've got the really fun fantasy side of it, the romance side, and on top of that, it's incredibly funny."

While talking about period dramas and people's likeness toward them, Blumel shared that people are looking for these kinds of shows and genres because this serves as an escape.

The audience is looking for, “beautiful costumes, amazing sets, castles, big set pieces. And I think we've got all of that. It's really fun to be in a show that is the full package.”

More about My Lady Jane

The show is a "quick-witted romantic series set in an alternate fantasy Tudor world.”

While talking about what made him sign on for the lead role, Bluemel shared that the script was very unique for him in terms of genre.

He added, “And, you know, at its core, it's a romance. It felt like something from a bygone era, from the eighties and nineties, when there were a few films of this sort of tone.”

Bluemel further said that those movies were very inspirational to him as an actor. It was exciting for him to be in something that felt like a “nostalgia trip.”

My Lady Jane premiers on June 27, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

