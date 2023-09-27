‘In the stills of the night...': When Robert Downey Jr. shared behind the scenes of THIS emotional moment in Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has left an indelible mark on cinematic history with its engaging and fascinating portrayal of the superhero world. But this impact would not have been successful without Robert Downey Jr., who is renowned for his iconic portrayal of Iron Man. The superstar kick-started Phase 1 of the MCU with his solo movie, Iron Man in 2008.

The superstar is the source of several memorable moments from MCU, but the one that stands out is the emotionally charged 'I am Iron Man' scene from Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr. once gave his fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of this unforgettable moment that marked the culmination of his journey as Tony Stark.

Robert Downey Jr. once shared the BTS of his last moment as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes images capturing the poignant 'I am Iron Man' moment. With the caption, "In the still of the night...," RDJ gave fans a rare glimpse into the making of this scene.

The images show Downey Jr. in close-up as he snaps his fingers, reversing the catastrophic events caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. This pivotal act of heroism became Downey Jr.'s final on-screen moment in the MCU, as his character bid farewell to the franchise.

Russo Brothers' on Robert Downey Jr.’s last line

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, responsible for bringing the MCU's epic conclusion to life, revealed in interviews that the 'I am Iron Man' scene was the final thing they shot for Avengers: Endgame.

In a conversation with CinemaBlend, Joe Russo shared that Robert Downey Jr. got convinced to have 'I am Iron Man’ as his last line for the franchise, just two weeks before the shoot, where producer Joel Silver convinced him to end with these words.

Joe Russo shared, “It’s an interesting story. I had dinner with (Robert Downey Jr.) like two weeks before we were supposed to shoot it. And he was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t really want to go back and get into that emotional state. It’ll take… it’s hard.’ And crazily enough, Joel Silver, the producer, was at the dinner. He’s an old buddy of Robert’s. And Joel jumps in and he’s like, ‘Robert, what are you talking about? That’s the greatest line I’ve ever heard! You gotta say this line! You have to do this!’ So thank God that Joel Silver was at dinner because he helped us talk Robert into doing that line.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 'I am Iron Man' moment is not only etched in the hearts of MCU fans, but it also stands as a testament to the dedication and talent of Robert Downey Jr. The line surely made the ending of the film and the character worth remembering.

ALSO READ: 'It's never going to get any better than that': When Robert Downey Jr revealed why he wanted to bid adieu to Iron Man