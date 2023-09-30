'In the witch burning phase': Elon Musk shields Russell Brand amid the allegations of rape

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Elon Musk recently commented on Russell Brand's situation, stating that Brand is currently facing a "witch-burning phase" amidst allegations of sexual assault by multiple women. Here's what Elon Musk shared in his opinion about Russell Brand.

Elon Musk compared Russell Brand's case to witch-burning phase

During a conversation with Ben Shapiro on Thursday, Musk emphasized that, “There needs to be, obviously, a conviction here. It can’t be guilty until proven innocent,” he added, “Because obviously we’re just sort of in the witch burning phase here; just being declared a witch is enough to make you a witch and be burnt.” Musk noted that the public's reaction to Brand's situation seems to be characterized by hasty judgments, likening it to a witch hunt where mere accusations can lead to condemnation.

The allegations against Russell Brand revealed in a UK Times exposé, accuse the Get Him to the Greek actor of sexually assaulting four women between 2006 and 2013. Brand vehemently denied these allegations even before the report's release. The accusers, who have chosen to remain anonymous, include one woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted when she was 16, during a relationship with Brand, and another who accused Brand, now 48, of rape in Los Angeles in 2012. The 16-year-old detailed being in an emotionally abusive relationship with Brand, alleging that he forcibly subjected her to a sexual act.

Russell Brand's YouTube channel demonetized

Despite Brand's denial of the accusations, he faced consequences in various aspects of his life. His YouTube channel, where he had 6.6 million subscribers, was demonetized due to policy violations. Consequently, he lost the ability to generate revenue from advertising on his videos. Brand turned to Rumble, an alternative video platform known for its commitment to free speech and resistance against censorship. He asked his followers to subscribe to his Rumble channel for an annual fee of $60. This move came after he received a letter from Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of a parliamentary committee, inquiring about Rumble's stance on his advertising revenues.

Rumble's CEO, Chris Pavlovski, reaffirmed the platform's commitment to free speech and refused to cut off Brand's advertising revenues, emphasizing that such action would contradict their values. Brand's situation has sparked a broader discussion about free speech and censorship. He raised concerns about the suppression of independent media voices and alleged government involvement in YouTube's actions against him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

