Incomparable: 6 revelations by Nikki Bella about John Cena show us why the WWE couple was never meant to be

In her latest joint memoir with Brie Bella, Incomparable, Nikki Bella was no filters attached as she spoke about her publicised breakup with ex-fiance, John Cena. The Total Bellas star explains what caused their breakup and what she learned from her relationship with the Fast & Furious 9 star.

Nikki Bella is currently in a happy phase when it comes to her personal life. The Total Bellas star is engaged to her Dancing With The Stars pro-partner, Artem Chigvinstev, and the couple will be welcoming their first child in the first week of August 2020. Yes, the quarantine period has had a negative effect but the couple is staying strong during these hard times. Nikki and Brie Bella's much talked about memoir, Intouchable, was out recently and everyone was wondering as to what the former may have written about her very famous ex-fiance, John Cena.

While Nena broke up in 2018, it was still amicable between the exes who were deeply in love for six years. Even their engagement happened live at Wrestlemania 33, which was the fairytale moment for the WWE power couple. However, Nikki was insistent on wanting babies which was not in John's plan of action as he didn't want children. While Nikki tried to reason that her love for John trumped everything else, slowly, Bella slowly realised that being a mother was extremely important to her as well. Eventually, the couple called it quits in 2018.

Check out six revelations about John Cena made by Nikki Bella in Incomparable, via US Weekly, below:

On why she was initially willing to give up on babies for John Cena:

"Because I was terrified of losing my love, I stuffed my desire for marriage and kids as deep as I could. He had made it clear that they weren't on the menu for him. That's tough, though, because if you're inclined that way, then the more you grow to love someone, the more you want it all. I stopped giving voice to those needs, though. I was worried my ex would call it off and let me go. And while I wanted those things very badly—I just wanted him more."

On how she made John Cena her top priority:

"I was intent on fitting into the contours of my ex’s very busy and big life. That was paramount to me, pleasing and keeping him content, not voicing my own needs. He had no idea I wasn’t getting what I needed because I never said anything."

On how John Cena could see the real her:

"I am attached to a very disturbing core belief that I am only lovable when I put other people first," Nikki pondered and added, "I learned from my ex that this is a profound fallacy. He could see the real me and love me just the same. It felt too good to be true; I felt undeserving."

On the mistakes she made in her relationship with John Cena:

"By continually putting him first, and choking my own voice back, I didn’t give him the respect of actually hearing about how I was doing. I didn’t give him, or our relationship, the benefit of the doubt that maybe it could handle more. Because I assumed he wasn’t willing to make sacrifices, I did not persistently ask. Because I was so fixated on what I believed he wanted, I made many decisions on his behalf, even though I was losing myself in the process."

On how excruciating it was to have her emotional breakup with John Cena shown on Total Bellas

"The thing about reality TV is that you don’t get to pick and choose what you show — and the pressure from filming inherently creates drama. It brings things to a head by applying a heavy load to the sensitive parts of your life. Having our relationship fall apart on national TV was excruciating. I had to relive it all again, while also having my heart broken from missing my ex."

On how she hopes her story with John Cena has a happy ending:

"I hope our story together will have a happy ending—and in retrospect, I probably wouldn’t change anything about it, because I believe I’ll end up exactly where I’m supposed to be," Nikki penned and added, "I don’t know what I was scared of, I don’t know why I held back. But I can probably attribute some of it to my upbringing, and this disease of pleasing, of not knowing how to just hold love without rushing to give it back. I have also learned how to sit with pain, without covering it up or forcing it to be okay."

ALSO READ: Nikki Bella makes a shocking revelation about being raped in high school; Says 'wanted to keep it a secret'

Are you sad to have seen John Cena and Nikki Bella not get their happy ending? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×