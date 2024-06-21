'Increase Your Risk Of Having Fun': Chris Pratt Shares Cute Clip Spending Time With His Chickens

Chris Pratt, the Parks and Recreation actor, spends a splendid time with his chickens. Taking to social media, Pratt took fans on a little tour around the pen to show them the animals he has at his farm in Washington. The Garfield actor revealed a bird face in the video shared on Instagram. Pratt said that those who have chickens might have higher chances of coming into contact with the Avian Bird Flu. Meanwhile, Pratt garnered fame for his role in the 2000s hit sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Chris Pratt spends time with his chickens

Chris Pratt enjoys being around chickens! On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the 44-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star uploaded a video on Instagram. He showed his Instagram fans the pen he has for the animals on his Washington State farm.

In the video he uploaded, Pratt said, pointing towards a box of eggs, "Down here at Stillwater Ranch, we collect our own chicken eggs.” He then ordered his hens to plug their ears before stating that he'd seen a recent study indicating that owning chickens may raise the chance of catching Avian bird flu.

Pratt then remarked before discussing the benefits of having feathered friends in your life. "You also increase your risk of having fun with chickens. So, I think it's worth it.” Meanwhile, Pratt captioned the post, "Just me and the girls. #stillwaterranch.”

Chris Pratt’s love for animals

Chris Pratt frequently blogs about the animals that live at his Stillwater Ranch. The actor shares the ranch with his wife and three children. In May, the Jurassic World actor announced that one of their cows had given birth to twins.

The actor shared an adorable picture of the cows and captioned the sweet post, "Our beautiful Marge surprised us with not one, but two babies!! Twins occur around once in every hundred births. Very special!"

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, have two kids together. They have two daughters named Eloise Christina and Lyla Maria. The Garfield star also has an 11-year-old son named Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

