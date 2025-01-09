‘Incredible Wife And Mother’: Prince William Celebrates Kate Middleton’s 43rd Birthday With A Sweet Tribute
Prince William is proud of his wife Kate Middleton for everything she endured last year. The Prince made a rare display of affection and shared a heartfelt tribute on the Princess’s 43rd birthday!
Prince William makes a rare declaration of his love and admiration for his wife, Kate Middleton, on her 43rd birthday. The Prince of Wales shared the post on the royal couple’s official Instagram account, dedicated to Middleton, for the first time since her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy battle last year.
On Thursday, January 9, William shared a never-before-seen black-and-white portrait of the Princess, taken by Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer. "To the most incredible wife and mother," he wrote in the caption.
He continued his appreciation for the remarkable strength she had shown last year during the toughest of times. “George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine,” he wrote. The royal concluded the message with "We love you" and signed it off with the initial of his name.
The royals are not known for posting personal messages on their official social media platforms, so this was a rare and beautiful exception. The Princess is spending her birthday at home at Adelaide Cottage, Windsor, with her husband, Prince William. Their children, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6), returned to school after the Christmas break on January 8.