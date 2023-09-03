‘Incredibly mindf****ing shoot...’: When Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy opened up about his confusing Peaky Blinders filming schedule

Cillian Murphy, the star of the TV show Peaky Blinders, who recently featured in the Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer, has been open about his experiences on the gritty drama series. From herbal cigarettes to unique haircuts, the show posed various challenges for him. It was once when Murphy discussed the mind-boggling shooting schedule and spoke at length on the same.

Cillian Murphy faced confusion in Peaky Blinders’ shooting schedule

In 2019, Murphy shared with the Birmingham Mail that he needed a guide to comprehend the show's non-chronological shooting order. He explained that, "We could be doing episode four in the morning and the finale in the afternoon."

He added, "It was an incredibly mindf***ing shoot, so I got our director Tim Mielants to draw up four A4 sheets which I put up in my trailer." Murphy mentioned that the sheets were to summarize "about where Tommy was going," as well as "where he was at with the Russians at any point."

Cillian mentioned it helped him make sense of the complex shooting schedule. He added, "I needed it to figure out what the hell was going on."

One must note that shooting out of sequence is not unusual for TV shows. It can lead to peculiar moments for actors who might have to express love for a character in one scene and anger in the next.

For the unversed, Peaky Blinders is known for its ever-changing allegiances, and even viewers sometimes find it challenging to keep up with Tommy's alliances.

Cillian Murphy’s career evolution from Peaky Blinders

Murphy's mention of this unique shooting style is noteworthy because Peaky Blinders is only the second TV show he has acted in. As of now, the actor is renowned for his work in films like Oppenheimer, 28 Days Later, and Batman Begins.

Before his film career took off, Cillian appeared in a 2001 miniseries called The Way We Live Now. And, it was Peaky Blinders that presented a new and challenging experience for him.

Fortunately, the shooting guide proved effective, and Murphy delivered a stellar performance throughout the acclaimed third season of the show. Season 3 followed the Peaky Blinders as they navigated a world of Soviet rebels, faced the loss of key characters, and executed dramatic explosions, all while maintaining a gripping storyline. Despite the out-of-order shooting, Murphy's performance remained consistent and captivating.

