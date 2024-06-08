Billy Ray Cyrus appears to be trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, pop star Miley Cyrus, amid what looks to be an ongoing family feud. Recently, the country music artist went down memory lane and relived a special event from a previous CMA Fest (previously Fan Fair) with his daughter Miley Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus posts pictures with little Miley Cyrus

The popular singer shared a cute old photo of himself with Miley on social media. Billy Ray highlighted the important part that fans play in artists' careers while praising Cyrus's artistic talent and persistence. He wished everyone a wonderful day and expressed his gratitude to their fans as he ended the post.

This emotional post comes following Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus's 2022 divorce, which ended their nearly three-decade marriage, there is been talk of a family divide. Since then, Tish has gotten married to Dominic Purcell in August 2023 and Billy Ray remarried Firerose in October 2023.

What is the Cyrus family drama about?

The controversy surrounding the Cyrus family has recently gained media attention because it is believed that Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell, 54, were romantically involved before their mother Tish's marriage to the Prison Break star.

A source claimed to Entertainment Tonight in March that the reports concerning Dominic Purcell and Noah Cyrus had been exaggerated, but they also pointed out that Noah and Tish haven't been close since the latter started dating Dominic.

"Noah has also had to adjust to her parents' divorce generally," the sources continued, referring to Tish and Billy Ray. The source reported that Tish didn't invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.

According to sources, the divorce has changed the dynamics inside the family, and the new connections have only deepened the separation. Noah and Braison refused to go to Tish's wedding, however, it has been reported that Billy Ray contacted Miley to congratulate her on winning a Grammy earlier this year.

However, sources claim that everything is fine between Miley and Billy.

