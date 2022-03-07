Independent Spirit Awards 2022: Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield & more make a dazzling red carpet appearance

It's officially the awards season and after the star-studded SAG Awards, another ceremony kicked off to celebrate the best of independent films and television series as the Independent Spirit Awards 2022 were held in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, March 6. The ceremony saw major celebs in attendance including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield.

The Independent Spirit Awards were hosted by couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman this year. The awards returned to their in-person ceremony this year after going virtual amid the pandemic last year.

Kristen Stewart who has been nominated in the Best Actress category for an Oscar this year for her performance in Pablo Larrian's Spencer was seen attending the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony with the director. Also, actor Andrew Garfield hit the red carpet looking absolutely stunning in a purple suit. Among other attendees also included Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. Also, recently released limited series, Tom & Pammy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan hit the red carpet looking their best.

Among the big winners for the evening included Maggie Gyllenhaal for her debut directorial The Lost Daughter which starred Olivia Colman, Jesse Buckley and Dakota Johnson in lead roles. In the Television awards, Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae, bagged the Best performance in a new scripted series honour. Check out the red carpet photos from the event below.

Check out photos from the Independent Spirt Awards 2022 red carpet here:

Whose look at the Independent Spirit Awards left you impressed the most? Share your views with Pinkvillla in the comments.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2022 Winners List: Will Smith, Jessica Chastain bag top acting honours; Squid Game makes history