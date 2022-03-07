Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Winners List: The Lost Daughter bags Best Feature; Lee Jung Jae scores a win

The Independent Spirit Awards 2022 were held on March 6 in Santa Monica, California. Celebrating the best of independent cinema and TV, the evening saw some of Hollywood's major stars turn up for the special evening. Among the big winners of the night was Maggie Gyllenhaal who won the Best Director and Best Feature for her film The Lost Daughter.

The Best Male Lead performance award was won by Simon Rex for his film Red Rocket whereas Taylour Paige took home the Best Female Lead honour for her performance in Zola. Among the Supporting Performances, Ruth Negga was named best supporting female for Passing whereas SAG Awardee Troy Kotsur bagged the supporting male lead award for CODA.

Another major win in the TV category went to Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae who received the Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series. This is the actor's first Independent Spirit Award and third in the awards season after winning at the Golden Globe and SAG awards. Check out the complete winners list below.

Best Feature

The Lost Daughter WINNER

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Novice

Zola

Best Male Lead

Simon Rex, Red Rocket WINNER

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Best International Film

Drive My Car WINNER

Compartment No. 6

Parallel Mothers

Pebbles

Petite Maman

Prayers for the Stolen

Best Female Lead

Taylour Paige, Zola WINNER

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter WINNER

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Cinematography

Passing (Eduard Grau) WINNER

A Chiara (Tim Curtin)

Blue Bayou (Matthew Chuang and Ante Cheng)

The Humans (Lol Crawley)

Zola (Ari Wegner)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs — Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad WINNER

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game WINNER

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Black and Missing WINNER

The Choe Show

The Lady and The Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Best New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs WINNER

Blindspotting

It’s a Sin

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best Supporting Female

Ruth Negga, Passing WINNER

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter WINNER

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Best Editing

Zola (Joi McMillon) WINNER

A Chiara” (Affonso Gonçalves)

The Nowhere Inn (Ali Greer)

The Novice (Nathan Nugent and Lauren Hadaway)

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (Enrico Natale)

Best First Feature

7 Days WINNER

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best First Screenplay

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

