Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Winners List: The Lost Daughter bags Best Feature; Lee Jung Jae scores a win
The Independent Spirit Awards 2022 were held on March 6 in Santa Monica, California. Celebrating the best of independent cinema and TV, the evening saw some of Hollywood's major stars turn up for the special evening. Among the big winners of the night was Maggie Gyllenhaal who won the Best Director and Best Feature for her film The Lost Daughter.
The Best Male Lead performance award was won by Simon Rex for his film Red Rocket whereas Taylour Paige took home the Best Female Lead honour for her performance in Zola. Among the Supporting Performances, Ruth Negga was named best supporting female for Passing whereas SAG Awardee Troy Kotsur bagged the supporting male lead award for CODA.
Another major win in the TV category went to Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae who received the Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series. This is the actor's first Independent Spirit Award and third in the awards season after winning at the Golden Globe and SAG awards. Check out the complete winners list below.
Best Feature
The Lost Daughter WINNER
A Chiara
C’mon C’mon
The Novice
Zola
Best Male Lead
Simon Rex, Red Rocket WINNER
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Best International Film
Drive My Car WINNER
Compartment No. 6
Parallel Mothers
Pebbles
Petite Maman
Prayers for the Stolen
Best Female Lead
Taylour Paige, Zola WINNER
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best Director
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter WINNER
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best Cinematography
Passing (Eduard Grau) WINNER
A Chiara (Tim Curtin)
Blue Bayou (Matthew Chuang and Ante Cheng)
The Humans (Lol Crawley)
Zola (Ari Wegner)
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Reservation Dogs — Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad WINNER
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game WINNER
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Black and Missing WINNER
The Choe Show
The Lady and The Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Best New Scripted Series
Reservation Dogs WINNER
Blindspotting
It’s a Sin
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Best Supporting Female
Ruth Negga, Passing WINNER
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
Best Screenplay
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter WINNER
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song
Best Editing
Zola (Joi McMillon) WINNER
A Chiara” (Affonso Gonçalves)
The Nowhere Inn (Ali Greer)
The Novice (Nathan Nugent and Lauren Hadaway)
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (Enrico Natale)
Best First Feature
7 Days WINNER
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
Best First Screenplay
Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig
