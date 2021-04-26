India and Oscars: Fun trivia that we bet you didn't know

The Oscars 2021 awards ceremony is much awaited. Here are some fun Oscar stories of Indian stars.

Are you all set to catch the 2021 Oscars tonight? The prestigious awards ceremony is all set to unfold live this evening and we can't wait. The Oscars has an interesting set of nominations ranging from Viola Davis to Chloe Zhao, Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun, and Emerald Fennel. made the nomination announcements earlier this month along with hubby Nick. PC's film The White Tiger also made it to the nominations. The much-appreciated film got nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Priyanka had taken to social media to make the exciting announcement, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud."

Being one of the biggest film industries in the world, Indians have had a strong connection with the Oscars. Bhanu Athaiya got the ball rolling for India with its first Oscar in 1983. Since then, there has been no looking back. Be it AR Rahman, Gulzar, or the late Irrfan Khan, they have all made us proud. Well, here is some trivia about India and the Oscars that we bet you didn't know! Read on..

Gulzar and AR Rehman received the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2009, but Gulzar didn’t go for the ceremony. In an interview, the veteran lyricist revealed he had hurt his right shoulder while playing tennis, and was in “excruciating” pain, thus not being able to go. He said he regrets not going to the ceremony and that regret will always stay with him.

Bhanu Athaiya won India its first Oscar in 1983 for costume design for the film "Gandhi". According to the New York Times, after discovering a tumor in her brain in 2012, she returned her Oscar statuette to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science in Los Angeles for safekeeping after her death. She died at 91, on October 15, 2020, in Mumbai

In an interview with the BBC, Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle said Irrfan Khan was pivotal in helping the movie become an Oscar winner. Boyle said that Peter Rice of Fox Searchlight told him to cast Khan, whether or not there was a role for him. Rice eventually ended up buying and releasing the film, putting it on its trajectory towards the Oscars, and Boyle says it was partly because of Irrfan Khan!

Priyanka Chopra met her now-husband Nick Jonas for the first time at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party! That's right! The two had their first face-to-face encounter months before the Met Gala, at the Oscars after-party. Apparently, Nick got down on one knee, in front of "a bunch of people'' and said, "You're real! Where have you been all my life?" And the rest, as they say, is history!

AR Rahman almost lost his Oscar awards- or so he thought. The acclaimed composer told a popular Tamil magazine that he thought he had lost his awards before quickly finding them. The statuettes were at his mother's house, and he hadn’t even thought of them until her unfortunate demise in December 2020, when he decided to bring them to his home. Rahman said his mother used to keep them wrapped in a cloth in a cupboard. When he searched the cupboard, he thought they were in, he couldn’t find it. He believed they were lost before his son told him they were in a different cupboard!

Anil Kapoor got an earful from wife Sunita the night before the Oscars! “For the family, Oscar doesn’t matter. My wife and I were discussing Sonam the night before the Oscar! I said ‘let me sleep no’ and said ‘leave Oscar, listen to me first’... I got a lot of firing from Sunita the night before Oscar ceremony,” Anil Kapoor told PTI. We can always count on family to keep us grounded!

