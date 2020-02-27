Indiana Jones 5: James Mangold of Ford v Ferrari to be the new director after Steven Spielberg quits?

The sources told Variety that Steven Spielberg wanted a new generation director to come on board.

The latest news reports on Variety state that the well-known Hollywood director Steven Spielberg has stepped down from the director's position for the upcoming film Indiana Jones 5. In the 39-year history of the Indiana Jones franchise, it is the first time when the Catch Me If You Can director Steven Spielberg will not direct the film. But, the Schindler's List director Spielberg will be the producer on the upcoming film. The news reports in Variety, state that it was entirely the decision of the Minority Report director to quit the director's post and let a new director step in.

The sources told Variety, that Steven Spielberg wanted a new generation director to come on board. There is a strong buzz that the Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold is a front runner to take on the director of Indiana Jones 5. Indiana Jones 5 originally was meant for a release on July 19, 2019. Later, the makers of the film revealed that the film will release on July 10, 2020. The latest announcement states that the film will now hit the big screen on July 9, 2021. The film's original release date was announced by the makers in the year 2016.

Check out the trailer of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull:

The Hollywood adventure flick will bring Harrison Ford’s character of professor of archaeology back into action. According to media reports there is a lot to look forward to in the much-awaited Indiana Jones 5. News reports about Indiana Jones 5 reveal that original screenwriter named David Koepp had quit the film.

(ALSO READ: Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela comes out as a porn star; says dad is 'intrigued' but 'not upset')

Read More