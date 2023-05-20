Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Release date, plot, cast, and more about the Harrison Ford starrer

American action-adventure film franchise Indiana Jones is all set for the release of the last film in the iconic series. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth and final film in the saga. From the release date and plot to the cast of the film and streaming details, here is everything you need to know about the Harrison Ford starrer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny release date

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2023, and reportedly received a five-minute-long standing ovation. The film, with a reported $300 million budget, is slated for a June 30, 2023, theatrical release. Not only is it the most expensive film in the franchise, it is also one of the most expensive films ever made.

The first trailer of the film was showcased during the D23 Expo where Ford got emotional onstage and said, "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic." He then proceeded to add, "Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart. We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast and plot

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist and the titular character Indiana Jones. Other cast members include Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, and Antonio Banderas as Renaldo. Apart from the above, actors like John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, and Ethann Isidore are also a part of it. The official synopsis of the film says, "Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny production

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold, who has also co-written the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. This is the only film in the franchise which is not directed by Steven Spielberg or written by George Lucas. Regardless, both Spielberg and Lucas served as executive producers on the film.

Filming of the film happened around the world including the UK and Scotland where the shoot locations included Pinewood Studios, Bamburgh Castle, North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Leaderfoot Viaduct, Glencoe, Biggar, South Lanarkshire, Glasgow, and Hatton Garden. Other parts of the film were shot in Italy with locations like Sicily, Syracuse, Castello, Cefalù, Castellammare del Golfo, Marsala, and the Temple of Segesta.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny streaming details

A few months after its release, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to stream on Disney+ considering the platform recently announced that the first four films in the franchise namely Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will be available to stream from May 31, 2023.