Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny to premiere at Cannes 2023; Festival to pay tribute to Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny, the highly anticipated latest installment in the highly famous Indiana Jones franchise, has been making headlines lately owing to the reports regarding its world premiere. However, the makers of the highly anticipated project have finally confirmed the reports and announced that the Harrison Ford starrer is premiering on May 18, this year. Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny is slated to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny to get a Cannes debut

For the unversed, the Harrison Ford starrer is the first-ever film in the Indiana Jones franchise, which is not directed by the renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny, which is the fifth and final installment in the franchise, is helmed by James Mangold. The director, who is all excited about his ambitious project's Cannes Films Festival premiere, confirmed the reports with an official statement.

"In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film ‘Heavy,’ as part of Director’s Fortnite. 28 years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you," said the filmmaker in his statement.

