Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer: De-aged Harrison Ford is back to 'whip' up an awesome adventure
The wait is over for Indiana Jones fans with the drop of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's first trailer. Watch Harrison Ford make his comeback alongside Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The most-awaited first trailer of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie has finally been released with the title: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Harrison Ford effortlessly slips back into the iconic role of a prominent archaeologist. In fact, the trailer is a treat for Harrison Ford’s fans as he makes his Indy comeback at the age of 80.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - Trailer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s trailer opens with classic speeding vehicles giving a quick glimpse that the movie will be nothing short of action-packed, as expected of the beloved franchise. The voiceover narrates, "I miss the sea. I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us."
But right after, Harrison Ford's character reflects, "I don't believe in magic, but a few times in my life I've seen things, things I can't explain.” The goose-bump-giving trailer reveals the movie is going to be no less than ICONIC. He further adds, "And I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it," in his hypnotizing voice and the audience is compelled to acknowledge the sincerity of his words. Prominently featured throughout the exhilarating trailer is a de-aged Harrison Ford. Along for the ride with Indy - besides his trademark fedora hat and trusted whip that now has to fight off men with guns - joining Jones’ adventure is his goddaughter Helena, played by Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Watch the exhilarating trailer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here:
Are you excited to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Things to Know
Previously, Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones was seen in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. While these were all directed by Steven Spielberg, the fifth installment is directed by James Mangold, who’s famous for Logan and Ford v Ferrari among other iconic blockbusters. This time, Harrison Ford returns to the action-packed franchise alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.
The film is all set to make its theatrical premiere in the US on June 30, 2023.
ALSO READ: Avatar: The Way of Water actress Zoe Saldaña REVEALS why she ‘felt artistically stuck’ doing franchises