Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer: De-aged Harrison Ford is back to 'whip' up an awesome adventure

The most-awaited first trailer of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie has finally been released with the title: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Harrison Ford effortlessly slips back into the iconic role of a prominent archaeologist. In fact, the trailer is a treat for Harrison Ford’s fans as he makes his Indy comeback at the age of 80.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s trailer opens with classic speeding vehicles giving a quick glimpse that the movie will be nothing short of action-packed, as expected of the beloved franchise. The voiceover narrates, "I miss the sea. I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us."

But right after, Harrison Ford's character reflects, "I don't believe in magic, but a few times in my life I've seen things, things I can't explain.” The goose-bump-giving trailer reveals the movie is going to be no less than ICONIC. He further adds, "And I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it," in his hypnotizing voice and the audience is compelled to acknowledge the sincerity of his words. Prominently featured throughout the exhilarating trailer is a de-aged Harrison Ford. Along for the ride with Indy - besides his trademark fedora hat and trusted whip that now has to fight off men with guns - joining Jones’ adventure is his goddaughter Helena, played by Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Watch the exhilarating trailer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here: