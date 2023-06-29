Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Where to stream Harrison Ford starrer? Ending of action film explained

Action-adventure film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been a highly anticipated film ever since its trailer was released. The fifth and final film in the Indian Jones franchise, the Harrison Ford starrer is all set for release on June 30, 2023. Keep reading to know where to stream the film online and an explanation of what the ending of the film is.

Where to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny online?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny received a five-minute-long standing ovation during its premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Harrison Ford reprises his iconic role of Indiana Jones in the film for the final time. The action film will release in theatres on June 30, 2023, thus it won't be officially available to stream online right away, but it is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus a month or two after its release. Meanwhile, the first four Indiana Jones movies are available to stream on both Disney+ and Paramount.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ending explained

Spoiler alert, you've been warned. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features Indiana, played by Harrison Ford, tracking the two halves of the Antikythera down the world with Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Teddy, played by Ethann Bergua-Isidore. The three are found by Dr. Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen, and Indiana gets shot, though it doesn't turn out to be a fatal wound. He is captured by Voller who then explains his plan.

His goal was to use the Antikythera, aka the Dial of Destiny, to go back in time to August 20, 1939, in Germany. Vollers' objective revolved around him killing Adolf Hitler, replacing him, and winning the Second World War. Indiana realizes that in his greed for power, Voller hasn't accounted for continental drift which would lead to his coordinates being wrong. Voller tries to stop the plane but they land in ancient Sicily. Helena, who managed to sneak aboard the plane, escapes with Indiana while the Roman fleet shoots Voller's plane down.

Everyone onboard dies and Archimedes comes across Voller's burned body. Indiana tells Helena that he plans to stay behind in this time period because he has gotten the chance to live the history he loves studying so much. Helena is not okay with the plan and punches her godfather in the face, making him lose consciousness. When Indiana gains consciousness, he is back in the right time period, and Helena tells him this is where he is meant to be.

When Indiana asks why, Marion Ravenwood, played by Karen Allen, makes her entry. Even though Indiana and Marion were going through a divorce after their son died in Vietnam, the two happily reconcile. The last shot of the film shows Indiana's hat hanging outside their apartment when his hand grabs it and the screen goes black. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is preceded by the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, the 1984 film Temple of Doom, the 1989 film Last Crusade, and the 2008 film Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

