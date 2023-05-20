Indiana Jones Cannes premiere: Harrison Ford gets teary-eyed as he receives a standing ovation

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, the highly anticipated final installment of the much-loved film franchise had its grand world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The movie, which is headlined by the veteran actor Harrison Ford, is written and directed by James Mangold. The world premiere of Indiana Jones final installment, which was held at Cannes 2023, was attended by the film's lead cast including Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Boyd Holbrook, and Ethann Isidore, along with the makers.

Harrison Ford gets teary-eyed as he receives a standing ovation

Before the final Indiana Jones film premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, leading man Harrison Ford received a 5-minute-long standing ovation from the audience, as he received an honorary Palme d'Or for his contributions to cinema. The grand gesture from the viewers left the 80-year-old star extremely emotional, to the extent that he got teary-eyed.

"I'm very touched. I'm very moved by this. They say when you're about to die you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life," stated the senior actor who addressed the audience, as the clips of his major acting moments played along. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife Calista Flockhart, who has supported my passions and my dreams. I'm grateful. Thank you. And, you know, I love you, the audience too. Thank you. You've given my life purpose and meaning, and I'm grateful for that," added the Indiana Jones star.

