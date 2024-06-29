Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All Eyes July 2024 Release; All We Know So Far

Indie filmmaker Alexandria Bombach directed the documentary It’s Only Life After All, which explores the career history of Indigo Girls, an American folk rock duo formed by Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. Their music has resonated with fans for nearly forty years, featuring such hits as Closer to Fine, Galileo, Power of Two, and Least Complicated.

The essence of the documentary

In its official overview, there is more than just their songs; it also focuses on their diligence as songwriters and fighters. Radical self-acceptance has been embodied by Amy and Emily. Several supporters are grateful to them for having changed their lives.

Despite fighting misogyny, homophobia, and cultural barriers throughout their careers, they triumphed over these challenges. In her film about them, Bombach combines decades’ worth of home movies with intimate contemporary footage capturing humor, joyfulness, and seriousness.

Critics’ admiration

This movie has received wide critical acclaim with a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The New York Times even named it Critic’s Pick, noting that it will hold not only long-time followers but also newcomers enthralled.

Premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, this feature has since been available on VOD platforms and in select theaters nationwide.

Streaming on Netflix soon

Netflix will also be releasing other films like It’s Only Life After All in 2024. This includes Dennis Quaid’s The Long Game, premiering July 12, as well as the one called The Neon Highway, which will be debuting on streaming services.

Produced by Kathlyn Horan, Jess Devaney, Anya Roux & Alexandria Bombach and directed by Oscilloscope Films, this documentary offers a touching look into the enduring legacy of the Indigo Girls.

