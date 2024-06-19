Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All Sets July 2024 Release for Digital; All We Know So Far

Netflix is set to release Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All, the documentary on the iconic folk-rock band duo. It will be the first time the feature will be available for streaming after existing in Subscription Video-on-demand (SVOD) format until now.

The film will feature the career-spanning years of the Indigo Girls – musicians Amy Ray and Emily Saliers as they navigate their success through an evolving culture, dealing with homophobia, misogyny, and the heartwarming moments captured in the duo’s home videos.

All we know about Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All

Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All is set for its streaming release on Netflix exclusively in the United States on July 12, 2024. The SVOD documentary is the latest feature to be added to the platform’s July roster.

The life and career of the Indigo Girls, best known for their songs Closer to Fine, Galileo, Power of Two, and Least Complicated, will be explored through an intimate lens and chronicle the hardships of the times they battled.

It’s Only Life After All is directed by Sundance award-winning filmmaker, Alexandria Bombach, that premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. It was later released in selected theatres and available on SVOD formats. The documentary boasts a 93% Rotten Tomatoes rating already with the New York Times handing out a compelling review about its storyline.

The Indigo Girls documentary is produced by Kathlyn Horan, Jess Devaney, and Anya Roux alongside Alexandria Bombach. It is distributed by Brooklyn-based production, Oscilloscope.

Other SVOD films to hit Netflix this year are The Long Game starring Dennis Quaid and The Neon Highway, per What’s On Netflix.

What will Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All be about?

It’s Only Life After All will be an intimate glimpse into the life and forty-year-long career of one of the most iconic folk-rock bands in America, the Indigo Girls. The documentary will showcase unseen footage from Amy Ray and Emily Saliers’ lives, also narrating the story behind the band formation.

The duo has been tight since they met in elementary school, sharing an alike passion for music and eventually becoming a successful band.

However, their rise to the top was plagued with homophobia, misogyny, and societal standards for female pop stars. Sailers and Ray were among the rare musicians at that time who identified as queer individuals openly. Therefore, the aspect impacted their stardom negatively in terms of media coverage.

As shown in the trailer, Amy Ray can be heard saying that they never got featured in major rock outlets like Rolling Stone because they were “political lesbians.” There were glimpses of fans attributing the Indigo Girls for changing their lives and encouraging self-acceptance.

“With joy, humor, and heart-warming earnestness, Sundance award-winning director Alexandria Bombach brings us into a contemporary conversation with Amy and Emily—alongside decades of the band’s home movies and intimate present-day verité,” a part of the official synopsis for the documentary states.

Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All will be available to stream in the US on Netflix starting July 12, 2024.

