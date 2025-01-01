Ines de Ramon Encouraged Brad Pitt to 'Finally Settle' Divorce with Angelina Jolie: Source

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, was reportedly the one to encourage him to settle his nearly decade-long divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, according to a new report.

“He [Pitt] was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” a source told Page Six on Tuesday, December 31. “Ines wants to have a life together — possibly with children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.”

The 31-year-old jewelry designer reportedly made it known to the actor that she believes life would be more enjoyable with his divorce case with Jolie settled.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon "In It for the Long Haul": Couple’s Bond Deepens as They Cheer Each Other On

Jolie filed for dissolution of marriage on September 19, 2016, and the exes have since been locked in a bitter battle over the custody of their children, among other issues. The actress’s decision to divorce Pitt after 10 years of dating and two years of marriage was reportedly inspired by an alleged abuse incident that took place on a private plane in 2016 in front of their kids. Jolie’s accusations were investigated by authorities, but Pitt was not charged, and Jolie did not press charges either.

The pair reportedly signed the divorce papers on Monday, December 30, though the court had declared them legally single in 2019. Their highly contentious legal battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, will continue.

A second source told Page Six that Ines is a positive influence on Pitt, offering a good perspective on things. “It’s sad how the whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction,” the tipster expressed.

Advertisement

The insider also shared that when it came to signing the divorce settlement, both Pitt and Jolie were on the same page, realizing it was best to move on.

Ramon and Pitt, 60, first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 and made their first red carpet-appearance nearly two years later at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

A source previously told Page Six that Pitt is very grateful to have a strong woman like his girlfriend by his side. She reportedly not only supports him but isn’t fazed by being in the public eye, as she was previously married to another high-profile celebrity, TVD star Paul Wesley.

Before Jolie, Pitt was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

ALSO READ: Are Brad Pitt And Ines De Ramon Planning Parenthood Amid Angelina Jolie Legal Troubles? Report Says THIS