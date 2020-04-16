The Innocence Files Twitter Review: The Netflix series on cases of wrongful conviction tugs at viewers' hearts

Netflix's new series The Innocence Files gets hailed on Twitter for bringing out the stories of wrongfully convicted prisoners.

Netflix recently dropped a new series based on untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered. The hour-long episodes reveal the fate of the prisoners who have wrongfully been arrested for a crime that they never did. The documentary series premiered on Netflix on April 15 and received a roaring response from the viewers. It seems to tug at the hearts of the viewers as each episode unfolds the story of a new wrongly arrested inmate.

Kennedy Brewer, Thomas Haynesworth, Chester Hollman III, Kenneth Wyniemko, Alfred Dewayne Brown, Franky Carrillo, Levon Brooks, and Keith Harward are few of the people serving imprisonment for wrongful conviction and The Innocence Files unveils the painful story of each one of them. It's just been one day since its release and viewers have already binged-watches all the episodes of The Innocence Files, pouring in their reviews for the series on Twitter.

Check out the reviews:

#TheInnocenceFiles and @innocence projects detailed in the Netflix docuseries. Each case file just keeps getting more intriguing," a user wrote.

"I whole heartedly respect and admire everyone associated with the #TheInnocenceFiles and @innocence projects detailed in the Netflix docuseries. Each case file just keeps getting more intriguing," a user wrote. "The innocence file on @netflix just put a tear in my eye. 2 black men wrongly convicted had to serve all those years its such a shame!!!!," wrote another

"The innocence file on @netflix just put a tear in my eye. 2 black men wrongly convicted had to serve all those years its such a shame!!!!," wrote another

Another viewer tweeted, "#TheInnocenceFile on #Netflix is very powerful...Just listening to the testimonies of how individuals work hard to free people, who are wrongfully accused, from corruption within the criminal justice system is astounding...#GodBless"

Check out more reviews:

Another viewer tweeted, "#TheInnocenceFile on #Netflix is very powerful...Just listening to the testimonies of how individuals work hard to free people, who are wrongfully accused, from corruption within the criminal justice system is astounding...#GodBless"

