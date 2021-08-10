Inside Barack Obama 60th Bday: Dancing all night, performances by John Legend & more; Here’s what happened

Former US President Barack Obama recently celebrated his 60th birthday in Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend. And despite having to downsize the guest list due to COVID, the former politician had "a great time" according to an insider. An insider who spoke to People magazine described Barack’s celebration as an intimate, outdoor gathering of about 200 family members and close friends under a massive tent on the grounds of his 29-acre Martha's Vineyard estate. "He never stopped smiling," the source said, adding: "Literally, every time I saw him, he had the biggest smile."

The insider adds that the birthday boy "danced all night." The epic celebration was attended by the likes of Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Steven Spielberg, and included special performances from John Legend, H.E.R., and Erykah Badu.

Barack, now 60, and Michelle, 57, originally planned a COVID-safe outdoor party on the grounds of their Martha's Vineyard home, with required testing and other strict protocols for all guests. "The Obamas are hosting a party to celebrate President Obama's 60th birthday with family, friends, and former staff," a source had told People magazine last week, noting that the family enlisted a medical professional to ensure that all CDC, state, and local pandemic protocols would be followed.

"This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place," Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the Obamas, told the tabloid. "Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends." "He's appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon," Hankins added in her statement.

