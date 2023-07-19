Inside Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse's wedding: From custom outfits to the first dance; Here's what we know

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse officially got married on Saturday, July 15, in Hungary. The supermodel and the actor posted stunning pictures from their ceremony and shared insights into their intimate dream wedding. Here's everything we know about it including their custom wedding outfits, their first dance, the games played at the celebration, and more.

Inside Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse's wedding

Venue, guests, and planning

The couple tied the knot in her hometown at Harlekin Birtok, a wedding venue as well as the property of Palvin's parents. While the two enjoyed the intimate wedding, they have plans to host a larger wedding in California this fall. Palvin told Vogue, "[It] was supposed to be an intimate event. But we ended up having 115 guests because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them to be there." The model and her sister Anita planned the wedding.

ALSO READ: Did Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse get married in Hungary? Leaked photos show couple in wedding outfits

Wedding outfits and other looks

Palvin wanted a timeless and classic look for the wedding which made her choose a Vivienne Westwood custom strapless design, paired with a 90s-inspired Tiffany & Co choker. Sprouse, on the other hand, wanted a traditional tuxedo and made sure to shave before the ceremony. Palvin's second outfit was a short dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with a crisscross back that made her feel like a modern princess. She had to include a red dress, per tradition.

As per the tradition called Menyecske Ruha, the bride has to wear a red dress after midnight. Palvin chose Mero, a Hungarian designer who created the dress of her dreams. She planned all her looks with matching Jimmy Choo shoe pairings in mind. The bridesmaids wore outfits in cool pastels because Palvin wanted to pick a palette instead of a specific color. Meanwhile, the guys at the wedding looked smart and polished in their simple and traditional black suits.

Vow exchanging ceremony

"They told me my only job is to show up and say the right name," Sprouse joked. The vows were exchanged in a church in Albertirsa which holds a special and personal touch. It was the exact same church where Palvin's parents got married 34 years ago. "All the people we love and care for were there. We all cried a little," the model revealed. "The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze. It was a beautiful moment that we will never forget," she added.

First dance, after-party, and more

"We still had our first dance in front of us, and we were a bit stressed about it. But after we were done with that we just enjoyed the great food and live music. We did a few pálinka shots and listened to some traditional Hungarian music while playing wedding games: if you want to know more you had to be there!" Sprouse explained. The couple will now return to LA where they will start planning their American wedding. They got engaged in September last year on a camping trip with friends in California but announced it in June this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin engaged after dating for five years? DETAILS here