Inside Beyonce's USD 20K per night French Polynesia island vacation with Jay-Z and family, here's everything we know

Beyonce's birthday concert was nothing short of a spectacle with countless stars making an appearance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. From Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner to Hailey and Justin Bieber, Timothee Chalamet, Katy Perry, and Jeff Bezos: the list of celebrity appearances was endless.

Meanwhile, Beyonce whisked herself and her family away to rench Polynesia for post-birthday celebrations. The star enjoyed her stay at a $20,000-per-night villa with husband Jay-Z, and their kids. Here's everything we know about Beyonce's private island getaway.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé and Jay-Z splurge $200 million on most expensive home in California, here's a look inside

Beyonce's $20K per night French Polynesia vacation

According to TMZ, the singer and Jay-Z, rented out Mermaid Bay, a cluster of villas within the French Polynesia resort, The Brando. The family reportedly stayed there for around four days. Beyonce and Jazy's kids namely 11-year-old Blue Ivy and 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir enjoyed their leisure time in the main residence, costing $20,000 per night. The place has four bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, a deck, a private pool, and an outdoor dining.

The resort also has a spa, a wellness center, and authentic restaurants to enjoy. Beyonce arrived with her family at the location on September 5, a day after her birthday which was celebrated on the Renaissance Tour. A source told People it was a nice break for Beyonce since the tour has been intense. "She needed to recharge for a few days," they added.

The insider continued that the couple rented several private villas and spent plenty of quality time together. "They enjoyed the beach, had family dinners, and engaged in several resort activities. Everyone had the best time," the source concluded. On the other hand. Beyonce also posted pictures from her birthday celebration on her Instagram. The first image in the slideshow was an adorable picture with her parents, Tina and Mathew Knowles.

Beyonce's birthday celebrations

Both of them kissed their daughter on the cheeks while she smiled with her eyes closed. The set of images also included Jay-Z hugging Beyonce as they sat on a table with silver happy birthday balloons in the background. The next photo saw them laughing near an elaborate silver disco ball cake lit with candles. The singer also wore a "Beyonce's birthday party" t-shirt with knee-length silver sparkly boots in a few images in the viral Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Why did Beyonce skip Lizzo's name during Renaissance tour's Break My Soul performance? Here's what we know