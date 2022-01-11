Inside Bob Saget & Kelly Rizzo’s final conversation before his passing: He ‘was so excited’ to come home

After the shocking and tragic demise of Full House alum Bob Saget, an insider is sharing details of his wife Kelly Rizo’s final phone call, just hours before his passing, with the actor and comedian. For those unversed, the 65-year-old Full House star was found deceased on Sunday in his hotel room after performing a stand-up show in Florida the night before. Bob and Kelly, 42, tied the knot back in 2018.

Now, speaking to People magazine, a source said that Bob and Kelly spoke on the phone “in the early morning hours on Sunday” and he “was so excited coming off of a great show and he sounded really happy.” The source also said that Bob “was scheduled to fly home the next day” and Kelly called the hotel when she didn’t hear from him.

After the beloved star’s demise, Kelly Rizzo and the couple’s 3 daughters broke their silence on his passing. Kelly, along with the girls–Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 told Page Six: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Our continued thoughts and prayer are with the Saget family and their friends who are mourning the loss.

