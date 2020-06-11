Inside City Hunter's Lee Min Ho & Park Min Young's real life five month romance and what led to their breakup

It was a month after City Hunter dropped its final episode, in August 2011, when the main leads, Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young, confirmed their dating rumours. However, after five months, the couple broke up. Read below to know all about their real-life romance and eventual breakup.

It was in 2011 when popular K-drama stars Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young were paired opposite each other in the thrilling series, City Hunter. During interviews, to promote their show, Min-young would always be all praises for Min-ho. "Five years is a long time. Lee Minho and I have both developed and improved as actors in that time frame. I see new sides of him that I couldn't see before," Min-young had shared at SBS Broadcasting Center, via Allkpop.

Given their organic onscreen chemistry, the dating rumours went rampant to another level. Surprisingly, the pair confirmed the romance speculations, a month after City Hunter released its final episode, in August 2011. It was August 22, to be specific, when Min-ho and Min-young's agencies confirmed that the couple was in fact dating. "When the two were together, their interest for one another could be felt. They are going towards the step of getting to know each other," Min-ho's agency Starhaus Entertainment said in a statement to Dispatch. On the other hand, Min-young's agency, King Kong Entertainment said in their statement, "When the two appeared in the drama together, they were quite in tune with one another. It seems that they've developed feelings for each other during the filming and after filming concluded."

However, on January 25, 2012, came the official confirmation that the couple had broken up after just five months of dating. Min-young's agency issued a statement regarding the breakup sharing that the two hadn't met for a while and that the actress did not want to directly reveal that they have broken up as it was embarrassing and she also had to consider the agency's position. Moreover, giving more insight into the breakup, the agency confessed that the pair became strangers before the 2011 Acting Awards and that's the reason why they attended two different award ceremonies - Min-Young went to the KBS Acting Awards and Min-ho went to the SBS Acting Awards. Min-ho and Min-young were nominated for Best Couple at the SBS Awards for City Hunter but lost to Ji Sung and Cho Kang-hee, who won for Protect The Boss.

The agency also disclosed the reason for their breakup. On one hand, Min-young had to film for Man of Honor and did not have time to rest for a while. On the other hand, Min-ho was very busy as he had to film his advertisements and his overseas activities. Hence, the two could not meet often because of their super busy schedules. However, Min-ho's agency shared that at the time of the breakup news surfacing on the web, they were yet to confirm the breakup with the actor and if the split did in fact happen then he would have told them which The King: Eternal Monarch star hadn't, until then. Eventually, the breakup turned out to be very true.

Another major reason for their breakup is speculated upon the constant media attention on their every move which made meeting each other extremely difficult and especially, not private. Even their tea or beer dates were viewed from a bird's eye point of view by the paparazzi.

In April 2012, there were speculations that the ex-couple was planning on rekindling their romance but Min-young's agency denied the rumours stating, "It is not true that she will get together with Lee Min-ho again. They are just friends who ask how the other is doing. From what we know, their inner circles are similar so they cannot end their contact suddenly. Their houses are close together so that seems to be the source of these rumors."

In 2017, during an interview with The Star, when Min-young was asked if she was the kind of girlfriend who gave her all to relationships, Min-young hinted at her romance with Min-ho, admitting, "I used to be like that in the past, but I'm a bit of a scaredy-cat these days. Now that I'm in my thirties, I feel pretty cautious and scared about being in love."

While Lee Min-ho moved on with Miss A's Bae Suzy, who are currently back in the news again after their breakup, Min-young was rumoured to be dating her What's Wrong with Secretary Kim co-star, Park Seo-joon.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon or Lee Min Ho: Who does Park Min Young have the best onscreen chemistry with? VOTE NOW

Do you wish Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young would have worked things out and remained a couple? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×