Inside Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's fast food diet after Paris Fashion Week, here's which series the BFFs binge-watched

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are two of the popular faces who were present at the star-studded Paris Fashion Week. The model best friends have been known to support each other and hang out from time to time which is why they decompressed together after the coveted fashion event wrapped up. The founder of Rhode and the founder of 818 binged on a reality series and munched on fast food after wrapping up their Paris, France, commitments.

Inside Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's diet after Paris Fashion Week

Hailey and Kendall weren't alone during their cheat meal session. They were joined by their fellow models as they relaxed after the much-talked-about fashion event's conclusion. The latter event walked the runway and closed a few shows during her Paris Fashion Week trip including Victoria Beckham's show and the Schiaparelli collection for spring-summer 2024.

Now with all of it wrapped up, the models relaxed and let down their hair, enjoying some greasy food and binge-watching a reality series. Kendall took to her Instagram story to share a sneak peek into the delicious spread that was awaiting her, Hailey, and their other friends. The reality star's story showed a table full of burgers, chips, nachos, sandwiches, and wraps.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner watch The Golden Bachelor

"My type of fashion week evening. Golden Bachelor. Wine. Burgers," the 27-year-old wrote on her story, tagging Hailey and the others on it. For the unversed, The Golden Bachelor is an all-new spin-off show of the popular The Bachelor and The Bachelorette reality series. It premiered on September 28, 2023. and the models are ready to catch up on the dating game show. The first season stars Gerry Turner as the Golden Bachelor of the reality show.

22 female contestants are competing to win the series and his heart. Kendall donned a red minidress as the showstopper for the Schiaparelli show and a black pantsuit for Victoria Beckham's runway collection. On the other hand, Hailey was spotted at Saint Laurent's fashion show which she attended wearing a long-sleeved sleek black dress with a back cutout. The two models have been friends for years and hang out time and again.

In August, they went on a quick Mexico vacation with Lori Harvey and Justine Skye. After returning, they enjoyed dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Kendall attended Hailey's launch event in Paris as she celebrated the release of her four new lip tints from her skincare line Rhode. Kendall is also seen hanging out with Hailey's husband Justin Bieber at times.

