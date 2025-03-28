Inside Jake Gyllenhaal’s Lavish Othello Dressing Room Featuring a USD 19K Chess Set and Luxury Furniture

Jake Gyllenhaal has transformed his dressing room at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre into a high-end space filled with designer furniture, expensive artwork, and even a USD 19,000 chess set. The actor, who plays the villainous Iago in Othello, gave Architectural Digest an exclusive look at his backstage retreat.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s dressing room was designed by Ruby Kean and Lisa Jones of Atelier LK, incorporating a mix of vintage and modern pieces. The space features a USD 9,000 modernist sofa, a USD 18,000 set of bentwood barrel chairs by Josef Hoffman, and a USD 22,000 19th-century French coffee table.

Many of these items were sourced from Somerset House. The Road House actor also included artwork worth over USD 6,000 by Joel Tomlin.

The actor, known for his appreciation of fine design, included a USD 5,900 La Marzocco espresso machine and coffee cups from the luxury brand Ginori 1735, which cost USD 170 each. Gyllenhaal is an ambassador for the Italian porcelain brand, making it a natural choice for his space.

Lighting and decorative elements also play a key role, with a USD 9,200 pendant light and a USD 8,600 floral-motif mirror by Sophie Lou Jacobsen adding to the upscale feel.

One of the standout pieces in Gyllenhaal’s dressing room is a handmade chess set by designer Minjae Kim, priced at USD 19,000. The set is accompanied by two chairs, one light and one dark, symbolizing the racial themes of Othello.

Gyllenhaal acknowledged the deeper meaning behind the design choices, stating, “I would never claim to try and be a dramaturge here, but I do think the materials that they picked, both soft and tough, the danger, and the comfort, all these juxtapositions are very, very right for the themes of Othello.”

Despite the lavish setup, Gyllenhaal shared that Denzel Washington, who plays Othello, does not spend much time in the space. “Denzel’s made his way up there a couple of times, but just through the nature of him being the general, I tend to go to his room,” he said. While the dressing room offers a high-end retreat, it seems Washington prefers his own space before performances.