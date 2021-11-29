Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving; Duo working towards ‘starting new traditions’

Reunited lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently spent Thanksgiving together with their families and now a source close to the couple is dishing on how the holiday was for them! While both of them have super busy schedules, JLo made time and flew down from Canada, where she has spent the last couple of months filming her next movie--The Mother.

The source told E! News: "Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben, Ben's mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together. Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together. She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions."

If you didnt know, Jennifer is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max. While Ben is a father of Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. The duo has often spent time together with their kids and their mothers, while juggling their work and acting projects. While this past Thanksgiving is the first major holiday the couple has celebrated together since their 2004 split, over Halloween in October, they went trick-or-treating with their kids in Malibu. According to E! a source informed that it was a planned family occasion and further added that exes Affleck and Garner wanted the outing to be best for their kids.

The source said, "Ben and J.Lo were trick-or-treating with the boys, Sam and Max. The girls went in a different direction. Jennifer Garner was with friends and walked around separately. They were all cordial but didn't hang out. They made it about the kids and were focused on them having a good time."

