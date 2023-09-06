Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's prenuptial agreement amidst official divorce filing; here's everything we know

Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. While fans were worried after reports and rumors surfaced, the Jonas Brothers singer has now submitted documents and started the process of ending their four-year-long marriage. Joe and the Game of Thrones star have two daughters together, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old whose name they haven't revealed. Separation rumors sparked when he was spotted without his wedding ring.

According to reports, Joe is asking for joint custody of their children. About the decision to separate, a source told TMZ, "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles." While the rumors of a divorce between Joe and Sophie have turned into reality, here's a look at the prenup they had in place from when they tied the knot in 2019.

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's prenuptial agreement

According to The Blast, Joe and Sophie signed a rock-solid prenuptial agreement before the two tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada. As per the official document, the singer will keep all the royalties from his music: whether it's a solo venture, his pop band with brothers Nick and Kevin, or his other band DNCE. Sophie, on the other hand. will be keeping all of her Game Of Thrones money, and residuals from her more than a decade-long acting career.

Now that the divorce proceedings have been initiated, any property acquired by either of them prior to their marriage will continue to remain in the owner's name. This means that the houses the two shared in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and more, will be kept by whoever owned them prior to their marriage. Their marital home will reportedly be split among them. Joe and Sophie are expected to sell it and split the money to make it happen.

Joe and Sophie signed to keep the rights to their image as well as any business associated with their name. The only thing that's left is the discussion of custody and child support. A judge will be deciding who will receive custody, and where the children will live. Joe has asked for joint custody and as per his official filing, both the girls have been living with him for a while. This means that he has taken their daughters along with him while he's on tour.

According to reports, Joe had been considering a divorce for "a very long time" and ever since he was spotted without his wedding ring, rumors of a split between them had been doing the rounds. Soon after, it was found out that the singer had retained a divorce attorney. Joe had previously talked about keeping his relationship with Sophie private. Both of their daughters were also kept off the paparazzi and the social media gaze by choice.

