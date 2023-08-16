Inside Joey King's bachelorette: From wine tasting to boxer brief cookies with bulge; here's what happened

Joey King has been having the time of her life as she prepares for her upcoming wedding with Steven Piet. The actress, known for starring in The Kissing Booth film trilogy, recently went all out during her bachelorette with her girl gang. From winery tours and wine tasting to cookies with a bulge and character getups; here's what we know about the fun-filled trip.

Inside Joey King's bachelorette party

The 24-year-old, who got engaged to Steven Piet in February 2022, had a blast hanging out with her friends at her bachelorette party in Napa Valley, California. King wore a white veil and a halterneck cream-yellow dress for the occasion as she enjoyed the day at a winery. She shared pictures from the fun day with the caption, "OHHHHHHHH SHIIIIIIIIIIIIT."

In the first picture, the actress can be seen in a wine glass as she puts with the other arm raised. The second image features her doing a similar pose, this time outdoors with the sun shining down. The third photo shows a wide-angle shot of the Cakebread Cellars winery with King standing on a high platform. The last picture of the post was of a boxer brief cookie with a bulge. She then posted a video with the caption, "I love all my Steve(n)s."

The Emmy and Golden Globe award nominee told People, "They [her friends] did such an amazing job, so I felt so showered with love. It was insane. We went wine tasting, my sister threw up. It was hilarious." She added that one of her favorite things was the cookies with the icing bulge. "It wasn't a giant penis cookie. It was just a very tasteful representation, and they were delicious as well." King said she had never seen anything like that before.

She added that she hates when desserts are beautiful but they don't taste good, which is why the cookies were so special. They not only looked amazing and fun, but they also tasted really good. The video she posted featured her and her friends all dressed up as popular Steves and featured Apple founder Steve Jobs, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, and of course, King's own fiance Steven Piet.

Joey King and Steven Piet's relationship and wedding

King and Piet first met when he directed two episodes of her 2019 miniseries The Act. The two started dating and after three years of dating, they got engaged in February 2022. The actress also revealed that their wedding will be a non-traditional affair and that she is excited to combine both their backgrounds growing up to create a beautiful celebration.

