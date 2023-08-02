Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's new family home; the couple went for a 'feminine' vibe

This month's edition of the Architectural Digest had quite a surprise for the fans of actor and singer John Legend. The songwriter and wife Chrissy Teigen now have a family of six, meaning that they had been looking out for a new house for a while now. Well, the couple has finally inaugurated their new shelter, which is an earth-toned Beverly Hills residence. The cover of AD showcased the couple posing with their three kids. Here is a highlight of all the magical new features that decorate and adorn their new home.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen prefer 'feminine' design in the new house

Jake Arnold, Hollywood's favorite interior designer expressed his challenges for designing John Legend's new house. The artist said that the couple was more drawn towards glam and fun elements, which was not his usual thing. Thus, blending his philosophy with that of the couple was his most challenging task.

Nonetheless, the two parties did strike a balance at last. The magazine also pens that the couple is more drawn towards 'feminine' designs that give a soft touch to the interior. Thus, the pictures in the AD project curve along all furniture.

Special design for the kids

John Legend and Chrissy are parents to three kids, Luna, Miles, and Esti. Thus, it was seemingly tough for the designer to modify the rooms in accordance with their tastes. Arnold told the magazine that he worked to lift up the colors in their rooms. Shades of lavender and lofted pink were used in Luna's room. The five-year-old Miles received a wall with giraffes painted all over. Lastly, Arnold made sure to give a bunk bed Jeep to the little one.

Fans shared their delight over YouTube as the house tour video was shared by AD. One user mentioned that he loved the 'roundness' of all the furniture. Lastly, the magazine has also shared the details to shop for pieces inspired by Chrissy and John's family home. You can check out the links in the video's description box.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend secretly welcome fourth baby via surrogacy, 5 months after daughter's birth