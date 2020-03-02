Inside Justin Bieber's 26th Birthday: Hailey Baldwin's sweet bday note, candle lit cupcakes & loads of kissing

Justin Bieber had a responsible 26th birthday party. From showering Hailey Baldwin Bieber with love to ringing in his birthday with his pals, here's everything Justin did on his birthday.

Justin Bieber rang in his 26th birthday over the weekend. The singer, who has finally returned to the music scene last month with the release of his album Changes, celebrated his big 2-6 with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and his friends. The singer began his birthday celebrations by revealing his biggest birthday gift is his beautiful wife Hailey. He took to Instagram and shared a picture with featuring the lovebirds indulging in some PDA and wrote, "Your my birthday gift bubba".

A few hours later, Hailey took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures with the birthday boy. The photos were a potpourri of memories from their wedding and otherwise. The unseen photos gave us a glimpse of their undying love for each other. She shared the pictures with a sweet note for her husband. She wrote, "happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you."

Check out both their posts below:

Meanwhile, TMZ revealed that the Intentions singer had a sober birthday. The singer was surrounded by his support system at Delilah in LA. The singer rang in his birthday with his friends soon after he shared a romantic dinner with his wife. His birthday party included a live band, drinks and lots and lots of pastry sweets. This included candle-lit cupcakes.

Videos from the birthday party also revealed Justin and Hailey kissed inhibitions goodbye as they packed in a lot of PDA at the party. From cradling her to planting kisses, Justin did not let the cameras stop him from showering his "birthday gift" with love. If you thought the party was all about love, the international outlet adds that Justin made his way to the dance floor and busted a move or two.

