Inside Kanye West’s apology for anti-semitic rants: What does the Singer Promise Now?

Trigger Warning: This article has references to anti-semitic comments.

Kanye West issued an apology written in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday after multiple anti-semitic rants in the past year.

Posting a picture that includes a text written in Hebrew on his Instagram, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye West sought forgiveness from the Jewish community, stating that his anti-Semitic outbursts were unintended.

Kanye West says his anti-Semitic outbursts were unintentional

The Hebrew text shared by Kanye West on his Instagram when translated into English read, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or action, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

The Donda singer also promised to learn cultural sensitivity from his experience. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” his apology note further read.

Asking for forgiveness from the Jewish community Kanye concluded his note of contrition by saying he is “committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Kanye West’s apology comes in light of his album Vultures’ release on January 12 next year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Hugh Jackman get in trouble with the security on Christmas? Explained

Kanye West’s history with anti-Semitism

The 46-year-old rapper has provoked and attacked the Jewish community on more than one occasion.

One of Kanye's Songs on his new album Vultures includes a reference to his change of heart for Jewish people but people are unconvinced given the signature explicit language used in the song where he sings, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish bit*h.”

Back in October 2022, his tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” resulted in him getting suspended from X and Instagram respectively. Kanye West also lost lucrative deals with brands such as Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP. Fashion magazine Vogue cut all ties with him and his talent agency CAA dropped him as a client.

Kanye West also made comments about liking Hitler in the past. He was also seen wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt on multiple occasions which drew widespread criticism. Unfazed by the criticism, Kanye said he wore it because he thought it was funny.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ex-wife, came out in support of the Jewish community in the past where she condemned Kanye’s repetitive anti-Semitic outbursts without dropping his name. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

ALSO READ: What is the official ship name that Travis Kelce approves of for him and Taylor Swift?