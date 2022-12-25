Inside Katie Price, Stacey Solomon's Christmas celebrations; 5 celeb posts that flaunted the holiday spirit

The holiday season is here and celebrities are sharing a glimpse of their fun-filled celebrations as they celebrate Christmas. Among the first ones to give a peek at their fun festivities was model Katie Price revealed her special Christmas kicked off with her son arriving home from residential care. Stacey Solomon and more also shared posts.

Katie Price dropped a video on Instagram as she shared a peek at her son, Harvey coming home for Christmas from residential care. Sharing the video, she captioned it as, "Already Harvey’s home and getting in my bed like a baby wanting cuddles." She also took to her Instagram story to post another video where she was seen explaining how they would be "leaving out cookies for Santa Clause."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's Christmas

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash posed for an adorable Christmas click together. Stacey is celebrating her first Christmas with Joe as husband and wife - along with their blended family of children; Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10, as well as Rex, two and baby Rose. Sharing a sweet post, she wrote, "Merry Christmas. Lots of love from Mr & Mrs Solomon-Swash. Been wanting to say that for years ignore the weird picture - self timer meant I had to slide dive in to it Just wanted to say… Hope you have a lovely Christmas. And thinking of anyone struggling during this time of year. I’m so grateful for all of your kindness and support this year and every year. Thank you for being there, the laughs, the tears and the craziness in between. I love my insta family so much, and I’m forever grateful for you all. Lots and lots of love. From all of us."