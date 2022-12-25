Inside Katie Price, Stacey Solomon's Christmas celebrations; 5 celeb posts that flaunted the holiday spirit
Celebrity Christmas posts are here. Check out how Katie Price, Stacey Solomon, Rebel Wilson and more ringed in their holiday season with the posts they shared on Instagram.
The holiday season is here and celebrities are sharing a glimpse of their fun-filled celebrations as they celebrate Christmas. Among the first ones to give a peek at their fun festivities was model Katie Price revealed her special Christmas kicked off with her son arriving home from residential care. Stacey Solomon and more also shared posts.
Katie Price's Christmas post
Katie Price dropped a video on Instagram as she shared a peek at her son, Harvey coming home for Christmas from residential care. Sharing the video, she captioned it as, "Already Harvey’s home and getting in my bed like a baby wanting cuddles." She also took to her Instagram story to post another video where she was seen explaining how they would be "leaving out cookies for Santa Clause."
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's Christmas
Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash posed for an adorable Christmas click together. Stacey is celebrating her first Christmas with Joe as husband and wife - along with their blended family of children; Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10, as well as Rex, two and baby Rose. Sharing a sweet post, she wrote, "Merry Christmas. Lots of love from Mr & Mrs Solomon-Swash. Been wanting to say that for years ignore the weird picture - self timer meant I had to slide dive in to it Just wanted to say… Hope you have a lovely Christmas. And thinking of anyone struggling during this time of year. I’m so grateful for all of your kindness and support this year and every year. Thank you for being there, the laughs, the tears and the craziness in between. I love my insta family so much, and I’m forever grateful for you all. Lots and lots of love. From all of us."
Kim Kardashian's red Christmas trees
Kim Kardashian also gave a peek at her Christmas celebration as she dropped a video in her Instagram story showcasing the unique decor at her house for the holiday season. The SKIMS founder gave a glimpse of her red Christmas trees that have been placed in her luxurious living room in her new post.
Rebel Wilson and Ramon's 'family Christmas'
Rebel Wilson marked her first Christmas as mom this year to celebrate the same, she dropped an adorable photo of herself and her newborn baby in a stroller alongside her girlfriend, d Ramona Agruma. Sharing the cute photo, Wilson wrote in the caption, "First family Christmas." Last month Wilson announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, via surrogate. She wrote, "“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!"
Molly-Mae Hague flaunts her baby bump
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague dropped a mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump as she ringed in Christmas with her beau Tommy Fury on Saturday. The Love Island star was seen flaunting her festive spirit on Christmas Eve as she put on a loved-up display with Fury in a cute snap. In the caption, she wrote, "Christmas Eve with my people." Tommy responded on her post with a sweet "Love you" comment.
The couple have been in a relationship since meeting on Love Island in 2019.
ALSO READ: 65+ Best Christmas Movies as per IMDb That You Must Watch
A writer with 6 years of experience, addicted to coffee, films, and sarcasm. Currently exploring all things Hollywood, f... Read more