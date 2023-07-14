Inside Kim and Kourtney Kardashians Andrea Bocelli feud: Can 25-year-old son Matteo Bocelli resolve it?

A heated dispute has emerged between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian surrounding the involvement of Andrea Bocelli, the celebrated tenor. He had performed in their respective weddings. Matteo Bocelli, Andrea's talented son who sang alongside him at Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding, now faces the challenge of resolving this conflict.

The battle between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian over performance by Andrea Bocelli

The feud erupted during an episode of The Kardashians, as Kim, aged 42, pointed out that Andrea, 64, had performed at both of their weddings. Kim believed this was a case of Kourtney taking inspiration from her, just as she had partnered with the fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana following her sister's wedding. Kim expressed her frustration, stating that Andrea Bocelli was her favorite male singer and accused Kourtney of stealing her wedding location and performer. In response to the feud, Matteo Bocelli, speaking to PEOPLE, shared his thoughts on the matter. "It's quite funny to think that two sisters were arguing because of my father and his performance," says the 25-year-old Italian singer. "As my father said, for other weddings, I'll be available, I'll be free and I'll be super happy."

ALSO READ: Are Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney on talking terms post infamous fight? Here's the 'current status'

Matteo Bocelli's perspective on Kim and Kourtney Kardashians feud

Matteo Bocelli, son of Andrea Bocelli is one of his three children. He understands that arguments among siblings are common, both over trivial and more significant topics. Despite the feud, he believes that Kim and Kourtney love each other at the end of the day, emphasizing the importance of their bond. "I'm sure at the end of the day, they love each other. That is the most important thing," he says. Matteo further expresses his pride in his father's popularity and appreciation for the warm reception his family has received from the Kardashian family. "I thought it was quite fun that he was participating at both weddings," adds Matteo. "I'm proud of the fact that he's loved by many fans in general, and I'm happy as well to know that he's very appreciated by the Kardashian family."

Can peace be restored between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian?

Matteo Bocelli believes that arguments can lead to personal growth and a greater understanding of the importance of sharing. "Arguments also help you to grow and understand that we're here to share things. Life, I think, has to be about sharing because without sharing, you don't even appreciate the things you get," he says.

ALSO READ: Why does Kris Jenner not want Kim Kardashian to headline The Bachelorette? Says, 'You're not doing this'

Advertisement

Matteo Bocelli's album release

As Matteo prepares for the release of his self-titled debut album and an upcoming world tour, he remains hopeful that his involvement and perspective can help bring peace to the ongoing feud between the Kardashian sisters. With his understanding of sibling dynamics and his belief in the power of love, Matteo Bocelli may just be the key to resolving this high-profile dispute.

ALSO READ: Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady looking for a relationship? Sources CLARIFY