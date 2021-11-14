Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's 47th birthday bash: Snoop Dogg drops photos & videos from the star-studded evening

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his birthday on November 11 and as the actor turned 47, he hosted a star-studded bash with who's who of Hollywood in attendance. While the actor is known to keep his personal life private, a glimpse of his party was dropped by Snoop Dogg on Instagram. Beyonce, Robert Pattinson and more were in attendance as guests.

According to Just Jared, DiCaprio celebrated his birthday with a bash held at a mansion located in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, November 12. The guest list for his party included girlfriend Camila Morrone, Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, LeBron James, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Also present at the party was rapper Snoop Dogg who posed for a few snaps with DiCaprio and also took to Instagram to share a few photos and videos from the party. Snoop Dogg shared two snaps where he was seen posing alongside DiCaprio who was dressed in a casual avatar sporting a black t-shirt and a matching hat.

Check out Snoop Dogg's posts here:

The video shared by the rapper showed a busy dance floor as several attendees of the birthday bash were seen having gala time rocking to the tunes. As per, Just Jared, at one point during the party, Beyonce had also taken to the dance floor along with Jay-Z.

DiCaprio was also reportedly seen talking to his friends from Earth Alliance, his philanthropic partnership that addresses climate change and its threats to planet Earth. The actor is known for his environmental activism and recently also attended a climate change conference in Scotland.

