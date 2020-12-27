Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's first Christmas following Megxit; Duchess wanted to make it special

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their second Christmas away from England. The couple set up their own Christmas tree and spent time with Meghan's mother Doria.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their first Christmas since the Megxit. The couple, who stepped down as senior royal members earlier this year, rang in the annual holiday in their Montecito home over the weekend. While the duo kept the celebrations away from the spotlight, a source close to the Duke and Duchess informed People magazine that Meghan and Harry are making their own Christmas traditions. This includes picking out a tree, decorating it with Archie and spending time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

An insider told the magazine, "They both love Christmas and have been decorating with Archie." Christmas 2020 marks Harry's second Christmas away from his England home. Meghan wanted to make it special for everyone. The news about their new traditions comes just days after Meghan and Harry's Christmas card made its way online. The card featured a painting of the duo along with Archie and their dogs in the frame. The picture debuted Archie's red hair.

Check it out here: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's endearing Christmas card features Archie having the same red hair like his dad

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Christmas via the Kensington Palace's social media accounts. The duo, along with their three children, rang in Christmas in Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Taking to social media, the couple wrote, "This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are mourning the loss of a loved one, and those of you on the frontline who are still mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold to look after the rest of us."

While the royal siblings were on the other sides of the world, Harry and William along with their wives exchanged Christmas gifts. Read all about it here: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle exchange Christmas gifts with Prince William, Kate Middleton ahead of the holiday

