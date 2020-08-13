Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's USD 14.65 million estate situated near Oprah & Ellen DeGeneres' homes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found their own love nest in the US. A new report now reveals details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's sprawling property.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry own a property in the US. The royal couple, who stepped down from their senior position in the British royal family, relocated to the US days before the country went under lockdown in March. The former Suits star and the Prince charming were residing in Tyler Perry's luxurious 12-bedroom, eight-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion worth USD 18 million before they moved into the Santa Barbara property. It was reported that the couple moved into their new home last month.

Now, Daily Mail revealed details into their sprawling new home in the US. The couple's new love nest consists of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Imagine the amount of space they have! The main house constitutes of a library, office, spa, gym, game room, arcade, theater, wine cellar, a five-car garage, a tennis court, tea house, children's cottage and a pool. If those breathtaking amenities aren't enough to leave your heart skipping a beat, there is more.

The property also nests tiered rose gardens, Italian cypress trees, lavender and century-old olive trees that are bound to leave visitors spellbound. While the property details have left us wide-eyed, the price tag of the estate has us lifting our jaws from the floor. The upscale Montecito mansion was reportedly purchased in June for a whopping $14,650,000. As per the UK publication, a royal insider revealed Prince Charles helped Meghan and Harry buy their new abode. "Charles had been keen to help out and put his hand in his own pocket to assist. He is devoted to both his sons and any time he can assist them he always will'. Clarence House declined to comment," the insider said.

Leading luxury real estate broker Jason Streatfeild informed the outlet that the neigbourhood in which Meghan and Harry's new home sits also houses properties of Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah. "It's the type of neighborhood where you may not realize who your neighbor is but you really don't care. It's not unusual to run into Oprah Winfrey at the grocery store or to be sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres for lunch at the Miramar Hotel. It's a very private and exclusive area, a place where you can escape with an ocean in front of you and the mountains behind you," he said. "Harry and Meghan coming here will certainly create a buzz, but then we're used to celebrities here," he added.

