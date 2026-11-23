Pop sensation Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando have officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The newlyweds offered fans a glimpse into their special day by sharing their first wedding photos. The ceremony took place on November 21, 2026, taking their nearly five-year relationship to the next level.

Miley Cyrus marries Maxx Morando in California

On November 22, the couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring a stunning collection of black-and-white portraits. The post was captioned, "M + M (white heart emoticon) 11.21.26," confirming their wedding date.

Cyrus looked effortlessly elegant in a sleek, long-sleeved white gown featuring a structured bodice and a flowing train. She completed her bridal look with a classic updo, while Maxx Morando opted for a sophisticated dark suit and tie. One heartwarming photo captured the drummer kissing Cyrus on the cheek as she smiled at the camera. Their golden retriever also made an adorable appearance, sporting a floral collar.

Inside the couple's intimate wedding ceremony

The wedding celebrations featured a romantic outdoor setting, with the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool under an arch adorned with white flowers. According to multiple sources cited by People magazine, the festivities began on November 20 with a rehearsal dinner attended by family members and close friends. Cyrus' stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, also shared glimpses of the pre-wedding celebrations on her Instagram Stories.

From blind date to marriage: Miley and Maxx's love story

The couple's wedding comes nearly a year after their engagement on December 2, 2025. Cyrus had previously sparked engagement speculation after debuting a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The pair were first romantically linked in November 2021 and later revealed that they had met through a blind date. Before finding love with Morando, the singer was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. Their marriage, which began in December 2018, ended with their separation in August 2019.

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