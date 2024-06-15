Inside Out 2: Director Kelsey Mann Reveals Makers Were To Introduce 9 New Emotions In Sequel To 2015 Film

Inside Out 2 is being well-received by the audience at the theaters. The sequel to the 2015 movie introduced five new emotions into Riley’s mind as she became a teenager. The existing emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust—have been left stunned by the new entries, as they find it difficult to fit in with them.

The director of the animated movie, Kelsey Mann, shared with a media outlet that originally, the makers planned on bringing in nine new emotions instead of five. However, the team dropped the plan after feeling that more of the emotions could get the audience overwhelmed.

What did Kesley Mann say about getting nine emotions onboard in the movie?

In his conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director of Inside Out shared that the makers had to drop the idea of bringing nine emotions on board, as it could overwhelm the audience and create confusion. Mann said, "I started with nine new emotions showing up. It was ridiculous. There were so many. I wanted Joy to feel overwhelmed."

As for the new emotions, Riley, in the film, will experience Envy, Embarrassment, Anxiety, and Ennui, which means boredom. As the movie progresses, nostalgia will also make its way into the teenage kid’s mind.

The filmmaker shared in his conversations that he wanted to mirror the emotions he felt in Riley’s mind. Mann said, "I think of Joy as a parent to Riley, and she even calls her 'our girl.’”

He added, "There's a parental aspect to her, and I feel that too. When you're a parent and you're raising kids, there's certain times where you feel like, Okay, I got this. Things are going all right. And then they hit puberty, and they're teenagers, and suddenly, you're like, I don't know anything. I don't know what I'm doing at all. It's like somebody switched the playbook on you, and you're like, What team are we playing? And I wanted Joy to feel like that."

What is Inside Out 2 about?

The sequel to the 2015 film Inside Out, the new movie, is set in Riley’s mind, who has now grown to become a teenager. While the existing emotions in the kid’s mind have settled well, they are shocked when new emotions visit and plan on staying permanently.

According to the synopsis, “Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have been running a successful operation by all accounts. However, when Anxiety shows up, they aren't sure how to feel.”

Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Grace Lu, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea are among the cinematic cast members.

Inside Out 2 is running in theaters.

