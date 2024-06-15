Inside Out 2 Director Names The Emotions That Were Skipped In The Sequel

Inside Out is making its way back with a whole bunch of new emotions ready to take over Riley’s teenage years. But director Kelsey Mann recently opened up about how they decided to go with the handful of emotion characters out of a list that featured around 27 different emotions, in the sequel.

Inside Out mainly centers around the adventures of Riley’s many emotions but that’s not what it’s all about. The bigger picture is to tell her story while also making it relatable to the audience. The makers described the process of choosing the right emotions fit for the movie as somewhat of a “puzzle.” They also cut out some of the darker emotions to live up to the Inside Out 2 family-friendly ensemble.

Director Kelsey Mann reveals the skipped emotions in Inside Out 2

Director Kelsey Mann, best known for Purl and The Good Dinosaur, helmed the Inside Out sequel, made famous by Pixar’s creative chief Pete Docter, who directed the first installment. Inside Out 2 is set to showcase new emotions, Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui, as it premieres on Friday, June 14.

Detailing the selection process for the emotions, Mann recalled jotting down all the emotions that breezed through his mind into a list and also any “free associations” like Ennui. But there were some emotion characters initially deemed central to the storyline but a shift in perspective had them skipped from the movie.

Advertisement

"But I wrote down all these ideas. And we tried a lot, actually. There were a few that we even tried…. for a while, Guilt was in the movie, and Jealousy was in the movie, too. And Shame was a big part of it, too,” Mann told RadioTimes.com ahead of the premiere.

The director and his creative team assessed if negative emotions like shame, guilt, and jealousy significantly contributed to Riley’s story. If not, the emotions were trashed. Wish it was this easy in real life though. As a result, only Shame was later integrated into the plotline but not as a full character whereas guilt and jealousy were cut out.

"Because when we tried it, we're like, this is really dark. And this is way too far,” Mann said while adding that he did not want the negativity to influence the story or the viewers. He wanted the fans to want to watch the movie again because those were his "favorite" kinds of movies, the director shared.

Advertisement

What is Inside Out 2 about?

Inside Out 2 will unravel with Riley going to high school and as her teenage life is brimming with overwhelming events, her emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust get to work but are surprised after a new group of emotions chime in to help them. A part of the official logline reads, “Teenager Riley's mind headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.”

Not quite optimistic about the inclusion, the former gang of emotions finally meets the new emotions, Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy. Now, they must cooperate to successfully control Riley’s emotions which would, in turn, influence her real life.

ALSO READ: What Is The Pixar Shared Universe Theory? Inside Out 2 Trailer Confirms Major Speculations; DEETs INSIDE