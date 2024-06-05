Inside Out 2 Final Trailer Deep Dives Into Riley's Emotions; Unleashes More Chaos

Inside Out 2 is set to arrive in theaters on June 14, and a few days before Riley and her very animated emotions see the audiences on the big screen, Pixar has dropped a trailer — the final one.

The sequel to 2015’s Inside Out introduces a whole host of new emotions to the team, including Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment, as Riley turns 13, officially entering her complex and formative teen years. The latest Inside Out 2 trailer begins with a scene featuring Riley’s parents asking her about her camp, to which she vaguely responds, “It was good,” clearly keeping her real emotions confined within her brain. Inside her mom’s mind, Anger is the predominant emotion, as she concerns herself with her daughter not sharing much of anything with her these days. Teens, you know!

Riley battles with her complicated inner thoughts

Riley repressing her emotions is the persistent theme of the Inside Out 2 trailer and the soon-to-be-released movie. In the previous trailers, this was materialized by the bottling up of Joy, Fear, Anger, Sadness, and Disgust. Now, the opening scene shows how this bottling-up spills into Riley's day-to-day life.

Nostalgia, too, makes a brief appearance in the Inside Out 2 trailer, making it one of the major emotions that the makers left on the cutting room floor alongside a few other similar emotions.

What is Inside Out 2 — Everything we know; Watch the Trailer Below

When Inside Out first came out nine years ago, critics praised the movie for giving a mostly accurate representation of mental health, especially when it concerns the mental health of children. It was also praised for portraying the relationship between humans and their emotions, depicting how most of the time their responses to certain situations are beyond their control.

With Inside Out 2 almost here, the sequel, for kids, will serve as a preview of their teenage years, while it is sure to take the grown-ups back to the most cherished time period of their lives.

Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black are back as Joy, Sadness, and Anger, with Tony Hale and Liza Lapira joining the cast as Fear and Disgust. The latter two are filling in for Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who declined to reprise their roles over a pay dispute.

Maya Hawke will voice Anxiety, a new emotion entering Riley’s brain as she turns 13. The three other emotions, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment, will be voiced by Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter.

