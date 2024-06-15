Inside Out's Tony Hale Says He Has 'More Compassion' For His Anxiety Now

Actor and comedian Anthony Russell Hale, also known as Tony Hale, has recently been vocal about his mental health conditions and how he deals with them. The Inside Out actor often resonates with his character Fear and has found a new practice to combat his anxiety and panic attacks.

Although the 53-year-old actor has won several awards, including two Primetime Emmys, little did his fans know that he experiences anxiety every time he goes on stage, fearing he will have a panic attack. Let's find out what he does in such situations.

The Veep actor revealed that whenever he feels his mind slipping into the “What if?” zone, he has to “activate the five senses” which he has been practicing recently. He shared an example of how he does that. “Because when I find myself living in a different narrative of ‘What could happen?’ (I practice), ‘Grab the table. What are you touching? What are you seeing? What are you tasting? What are you hearing?’”

Tony Hale’s “game changer” solution to fight anxiety is to appreciate it

During the interaction, Hale shared how he used to get anxious every night before he went on stage for his one-man play Wakey Wakey San Francisco back in 2020. He recalled thinking to himself “Oh, well, tonight's the night I'm going to have a panic attack on stage, so why don't you just prep for it?”

According to Hale, the fear of forgetting lines can occasionally even cause an out-of-body experience while performing. One of his most recent techniques to deal with it, he shared, is to be more compassionate towards it.

Since he thinks anxiety wants to protect, he appreciates its presence instead of ignoring it. In such situations, Hale tells himself, “Hey, I appreciate you being here. I know you're trying to help. I'm going to keep walking, but I really appreciate you being here.’ What I used to do is want to cut it out or ignore it and move forward… The more I tried to push it away, the bigger it got.” This was his “game changer" he said.

Connecting this to the 2015 animated film Inside Out and its sequel which was released today (June 14), Hale said that the characters of the film– Fear, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Anxiety, Envy, and Embarrassment, among others– all these emotions want to “protect” and “help” the pre-teen protagonist Riley.

