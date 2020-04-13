Inside pregnant Sophie Turner and her Game of Thrones co star Maisie Williams' Easter celebrations

Sophie Turner spent her first Easter post her wedding with Joe Jonas in quarantine with their pets. Meanwhile, Maisie Williams' was having fun with a few filters.

Due to the Coronavirus induced lockdown, several celebrities spent Easter with their quarantine partners. Several Hollywood stars are homebound with either their partners. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are among those quarantined with their spouse. Over the past few weeks, the couple has been spending time hosting Instagram Lives and indulging in cooking delicious recipes. Easter was no different. While the couple did not host a live session, they did have fun with their family. Sophie and Joe placed bunny ears on their dogs.

The Jonas Brothers singer shared a few adorable glimpses into the family's Easter celebrations. In the photos shared, Sophie is seen tying white and green bunny ears on their golden retriever. In another photo, the couple is seen tying a set of bunny ears on their Yorkshire terrier, Porky. The Jonas brother also teased that he was baking a dessert. "Baking one of my childhood favorites," he captioned the boomerang video.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams took to her Instagram Stories and wished her followers. The actress rocked a bunny ears filters and wished her fans. The GoT star has been quarantined with her beau Reuben Selby. The actress recently painted her boyfriend's hair colour.

On the work front, Maisie kissed Arya Stark goodbye last summer as the curtains closed on Game of Thrones season 8. The actress's upcoming project is New Mutants. As for Sophie, the rumoured-to-be-pregnant actress will be seen in a new Quibi series, Survive. Check out the trailer here: Survive Trailer: Sophie Turner goes from ruling Winterfell in Game of Thrones to getting trapped in mountains

