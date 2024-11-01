Inside Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony: Know How Will It Focus On Climatic Issues

Prince Wiliam is all set for his star-studded The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event in question here happens to be a fourth edition of the centerpiece of William's visit to South Africa.

The Earthshot Prize is reported to begin on November 4, this year. Per organizers, the green carpet at this year’s eco event—aimed at bringing a climatic change and more—will even be the longest ever seen throughout its previous entries.

Moreover, Prince William’s aides have stated the event to be the royal icon’s annual "Superbowl moment."

Further talking about the event, which is set to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, on its second last day, which is November 6, 2024, one of the biggest topics of concern will be discussed.

Here, The Earthshot Prize will highlight the harmful causes of fast fashion and its impact on the African continent.

For those who do not know, millions of garments are buried every year in the landfills in the stated region.

Per PEOPLE, the 90-minute pre-show green carpet will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who is a Nigerian TV presenter. The co-host of The Earthshot Prize will be South African rapper and host Nomuzi Mabena.

For those interested, this green carpet will be broadcast live on YouTube this year, for the very first time, with its focus on sustainable dressing per Hannah Jones, the CEO of The Earthshot Prize.

You might be even more intrigued to know that The Earthshot Prize focuses on five different categories, such as Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

Per Jones, the fashion industry happens to be an area of interest for The Earthshot Prize, as the initiative is looking to make it green.

In her statement, the CEO even added that the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of all global carbon emissions, creating a huge waste footprint.

Moreover, for those unversed, the same cause happens to be an even more concerning subject in Ghana. However, this year's finalist for The Earthshot Prize, Green Africa Youth Organization, are working tirelessly towards these climatic issues with innovative methods.

The main show will be hosted by Billy Porter and South African television presenter Bonang Matheba.

Meanwhile, actress Nina Dobrev and model Heidi Klum are among the list of presenters of The Earthshot Prize.

The event was founded by Prince William back in the year 2020.

