Inside the tea date between Kate Middleton and Dolly Parton; what did the royal serve her?

Country music legend Dolly Parton was recently in London promoting her new rock album "Rockstar" when she received a surprise invitation to tea from Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. However, due to her busy schedule, Parton had to politely turn down what would have been a memorable meeting. But what exactly did Kate have in store for Dolly if she was able to make the tea date? Let's take a closer look inside what could have been one of the most intriguing royal encounters.

While in the UK, Parton's schedule was packed with promotional activities for her latest album. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton shared that she "even got invited to have tea with Kate" but unfortunately "she wasn't going to promote my rock album so I had to say no." (BBC Radio 2). Despite having to decline, Parton said she "felt so bad" about missing the opportunity, calling Kate's invitation "very sweet." She expressed hope that maybe next time their schedules align, she would "jump at the chance" to have tea with the Princess of Wales.

Kate's Tea Menu

So what exactly might Kate have served Dolly if their tea date had occurred? As an avid hostess, Kate is known for her impeccable manners and hospitality skills learned from her royal upbringing. Some items likely on Kate's tea menu for Dolly would have included traditional British tea sandwiches and pastries. Finger sandwiches are a staple of British high tea and Kate would have selected an assortment of fillings like cucumber, smoked salmon, egg, and watercress. She may have also offered scones topped with clotted cream and jam alongside an array of petite pastries like macarons and mini fruit tarts.

Of course, no proper British tea is complete without a pot of tea. Kate favors English breakfast tea which she would have served Dolly in her prized royal china. As a guest, Dolly may have also been offered Kate's preferred coffee, described as a strong latte. To finish, Kate probably had a selection of homemade treats like shortbread cookies or lemon curd tarts ready for Dolly to enjoy with her beverage. Overall, Kate's tea spread for Dolly would have showcased the best of British afternoon tea in a warm, welcoming environment befitting their royal hostess.

Dolly's Regrets Missing Royal Tea Invite

In a separate interview with People magazine, Parton further expressed her regret at having to turn down Kate's invitation. "I was honored and flattered that she even asked me," Patron told Saga Exceptional about royal invitation. "I only had one full day and I did not have a second to do anything else besides work." She made sure to clarify that her decline was simply due to her packed schedule and not because she did not want to accept the Princess of Wales' offer. Parton also mentioned that if given another chance, she "would jump at" the opportunity to have tea with Kate to discuss their shared passion for helping children.

As both women are advocates for children's causes, they likely would have found much common ground to discuss over tea. Parton has donated millions to literacy programs over her career through her Imagination Library. Meanwhile, Kate is a patron of organizations that support early childhood development. They may have also bonded over the family as new photos of Parton meeting the Queen before her death in September show the two women smiling together. It's clear that despite her busy schedule, Parton truly regretted having to miss what she described as a "great" chance to sit down with Kate Middleton.

While Dolly Parton's packed promotional schedule prevented her from what sounded like a delightful tea with Kate Middleton, both women seem hopeful for another opportunity down the line. Through the glimpses into Kate's impeccable hosting skills and what was likely on her tea menu, it's easy to see why Parton was disappointed to decline. Their shared passions for children's causes also indicate they would have found much to discuss. With any luck, the Princess of Wales and country music legend may find time in the future to finally share that cup of tea and continue their budding friendship over some of Britain's finest pastries and brews.

